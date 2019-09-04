Home Nation

India, Japan decide advancing cooperation on Indo-Pacific with first-ever 2+2 dialogue

Rajnath Singh is on a two-day bilateral visit to Japan which ended on Tuesday.

Published: 04th September 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya.

By Mayank Singh
Online Desk

NEW DELHI: India and Japan have reaffirmed their desire to further deepen the strategic and defence cooperation on Tuesday raising it to a 2+2 dialogue focusing on the Indo-Pacific region.

The decision was mutually taken in Tokyo between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya during the annual Defence Ministerial Meeting on September 2.

Talking about the decision, Bharat Bhushan Babu, Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, “The two (nations) affirmed their intention to hold the first Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue (2+2) ahead of the Japan-India Annual Summit this year for advancing cooperation towards peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.”

Rajnath Singh is on a two-day bilateral visit to Japan which ended on Tuesday.

Singh and Iwaya recalled that Prime Ministers of India and Japan in their Vision Statement in October 2018 reiterated their unwavering commitment towards working for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The MoD added, “The ministers recognised that peace and stability of the Indian and Pacific Oceans are crucial for ensuring prosperity of the region and the entire world. They had a frank exchange of views on the current security situation in the region, including developments on the Korean Peninsula and the South China Sea.”

The ministers welcomed that negotiations on the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) have shown progress since announcement of the commencement of negotiations in the summit meeting in October last year, communicated the Ministry of Defence (MoD) through formal release. Once done, it will allow the two countries to use each other’s bases for logistical support.

Both the defence ministers expressed satisfaction over the steady progress in exercises between the various service of the Japan Self Defence Forces and the Indian Armed Forces. The two have agreed to raise it further and continue with the exchanges of officers.

The preparation for the second India-Japan counter-terrorism exercise 'Dharma Guardian' this year has been steadily progressing. The two leaders welcomed that both the sides have produced concrete results in making it a regular exercise.

The Japanese Maritime Self Defence Forces and the Indian Navy have conducted bilateral exercises at an advanced level.

Singh and Iwaya welcomed that the Japan-India-US trilateral maritime exercise 'Malabar 2019' will be held from late September to early October this year. They also welcomed that the second Japan-India-US trilateral mine-countermeasures exercise (MINEX) was held in July this year, and expressed their resolve to continue the trilateral exercise in the same framework from next year onwards.

Rajnath Singh left Japan for a two-day official visit to the Republic of Korea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India Japan Indo-Pacific Region bilateral talks Rajnath Singh
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp