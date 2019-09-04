Home Nation

Kashmiri youth who sustained injury during stone pelting in Soura, dies

Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon added that with Asrar Ahmad Khan's demise the total number of civilian deaths caused by stone-pelting mounted to five.

Published: 04th September 2019 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

A security person guards in a street on the 30th day of the restriction following abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI

By ANI

SRINAGAR: A Kashmiri youth, who sustained injuries during a stone-pelting incident in Soura, died here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

"Asrar Ahmad Khan who was hit by a stone on August 6 and was admitted in Soura has lost his life today," Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon said in a press conference here.

The General added that with Khan's demise the total number of civilian deaths caused by stone-pelting mounted to five.

"This makes it the fifth civilian death in last 30 days and these deaths have happened because of terrorists, stone pelters and puppets of Pakistan," he said.

Speaking about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Art 370, Dhillon said: "These were the most peaceful 30 days from the point of view of civilian deaths by the security forces or anyone."

He asserted that as infiltration attempts are being done every day from Pakistan's side, all the infiltration bids are being encountered on the Line of Control (LoC).

"As of now information available with us from the hinterland, there is not a single infiltration attempt that has been successful in the Valley. Some of them are being eliminated and some of them are getting foiled. They are returning to Pakistani forces from where they were launched," the Lt General said.

Asked about the rumours and scenario in Gulmarg, he said: "I have stayed in Gulmarg sector for at least 5-6 days. There were more than 350 operations, which have been launched around Gulmarg including some specific information and searches inside Gulmarg. Otherwise, Gulmarg has been a terrorism free area due to tourism and other things. Not a single thing has happened in Gulmarg."

