Kumari Selja appointed as Haryana Congress chief, Hooda to lead party in state Assembly

NEW DELHI: Former union minister and Dalit leader Kumari Selja was appointed as chief of Haryana Congress and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda as Congress Legislature Party leader and chairman of the election management committee.

"Kumari Selja who was a union minister is appointed as president of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee. Bhupinder Singh Hooda will be Congress Legislature LP leader and by virtue, he will also be the leader of Opposition. He has been given the responsibility of Chairman of the State Election Committee," Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad told reporters in a press conference here.

Selja will replace Ashok Tanwar as HPCC chief. After the drubbing in Lok Sabha elections, many leaders were seeking the removal of Tanwar renewing the infighting in the ranks.

When asked why Tanwar was being replaced, Azad said: "There is a fixed term for a president. He remained president for six years."

The announcements come after months of speculations and growing factionalism among party leaders in the state.

Hooda held a series of meetings in the national capital Tuesday with state leadership.

Last month, Hooda has constituted a committee of Haryana Congress MLAs to decide the future course of action.

Former Haryana CM was demanding the removal of Ashok Tanwar as party chief in the state.

He had also struck a discordant note with the senior leadership for his criticism of the Congress' stand on the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Whatever happened in the past is part of the past now. This committee has been formed for the future," Azad said dismissing any disagreement in the party.

