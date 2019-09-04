Home Nation

'No service tax on pilgrims': Talks between India, Pakistan on Kartarpur Corridor hit a roadblock

India and Pakistan held their third round of meeting at the Attari border on the Indian side of the international border on the modalities for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

Published: 04th September 2019 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Indian and Pakistani delegation during the third round of talks on 'Kartarpur Sahib Corridor' at Attari Wagha border Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI

Indian and Pakistani delegation during the third round of talks on 'Kartarpur Sahib Corridor' at Attari Wagha border Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The talks between Indian and Pakistan on the Kartarpur Corridor on Wednesday hit a roadblock as India rejected two demands raised by Pakistan -- service fees for pilgrims to visit the Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur and prohibition of Indian consular or protocol officers at the shrine.

India asked the neighbouring country to reconsider them saying a deal on Kartarpur corridor can't be finalised if the contentious issues are not addressed.

India and Pakistan held their third round of meeting at the Attari border on the Indian side of the international border on the modalities for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

Both sides agreed upon maintaining a secure environment for the movement of pilgrims. But Pakistan showed its unwillingness to allow Indian consular or protocol officers at the Gurdwara. They were told to reconsider their position, said sources.

Sources said that both sides agreed on visa-free travel of Indian devotees and the people of Indian origin holding OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) cards to the gurdwara without any restrictions. Besides on special occasions, Pakistan agreed to increase the number of devotees subject to the capacity of facilities at arranged.

The devotees can visit individually or in groups, Pakistani officials agreed. They said the corridor will be operational seven days a week throughout the year.

Pakistan has also agreed to provide sufficient material for the preparation of langar and prasad for the devotees.

Both sides have agreed on medical emergencies. A hotline of communication will be established between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistani Rangers, said sources.

It is learnt t that both sides agreed to make a temporary service road till the bridge built on Ravi river on the Pakistani side.

The Indian delegation, led by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs held talks with a twenty-member Pakistani team led by Director General (South Asia and SAARC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kartarpur Corridor service tax for pilgrims consular access to pilgrims Darbar Sahib Gurdrara India Pakistan relations
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp