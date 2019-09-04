'No service tax on pilgrims': Talks between India, Pakistan on Kartarpur Corridor hit a roadblock

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The talks between Indian and Pakistan on the Kartarpur Corridor on Wednesday hit a roadblock as India rejected two demands raised by Pakistan -- service fees for pilgrims to visit the Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur and prohibition of Indian consular or protocol officers at the shrine.

India asked the neighbouring country to reconsider them saying a deal on Kartarpur corridor can't be finalised if the contentious issues are not addressed.

India and Pakistan held their third round of meeting at the Attari border on the Indian side of the international border on the modalities for operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

Both sides agreed upon maintaining a secure environment for the movement of pilgrims. But Pakistan showed its unwillingness to allow Indian consular or protocol officers at the Gurdwara. They were told to reconsider their position, said sources.

Sources said that both sides agreed on visa-free travel of Indian devotees and the people of Indian origin holding OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) cards to the gurdwara without any restrictions. Besides on special occasions, Pakistan agreed to increase the number of devotees subject to the capacity of facilities at arranged.

The devotees can visit individually or in groups, Pakistani officials agreed. They said the corridor will be operational seven days a week throughout the year.

Pakistan has also agreed to provide sufficient material for the preparation of langar and prasad for the devotees.

Both sides have agreed on medical emergencies. A hotline of communication will be established between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistani Rangers, said sources.

It is learnt t that both sides agreed to make a temporary service road till the bridge built on Ravi river on the Pakistani side.

The Indian delegation, led by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs held talks with a twenty-member Pakistani team led by Director General (South Asia and SAARC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs.