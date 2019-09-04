Home Nation

No shortage of essential drugs, medical products in Kashmir: J&K administration

Published: 04th September 2019 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel stand guard along a street on the 30th day of restrictions after the abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 03 2019. | PTI

Security personnel stand guard along a street on the 30th day of restrictions after the abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 03 2019. | PTI

By ANI

SRINAGAR: There is sufficient stock of medicines and other medical products in Kashmir Valley and the Drug and Food Control Organisation (DFCO) is conducting regular surveys of retail outlets to ensure this, said the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir government.

"No shortage of essential drugs, other medical products in the Kashmir region. Regular survey of retail outlets being conducted by DFCO. Medicines worth approximately Rs 50 crore supplied to distributors in the Valley since July 20 till date," a tweet by the official handle of DIPR, Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday read.

The DIPR added that major drug manufacturing companies have been providing medicines regularly through their supply chains without any breaks.

"Major companies providing regular supplies of almost all categories of drugs viz antidiabetic (Human Insulin), antihypertensive, anticancer and other specialized categories of medical products to their supply chain located across Kashmir unhindered," another tweet by the DIPR read while also urging stakeholders to register their genuine concerns with the State Drugs Controller at Jammu and Srinagar offices.

Several restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir last month after the government scrapped some provisions of Article 370. However, the administration is lifting restrictions in a phased manner.

