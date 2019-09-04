Press Council of India seeks report from UP government on scribe booked for 'salt-roti' expose

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Press Council of India has sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government for registering a case against a journalist for his report that rotis and salt were being served to children at a school in Mirzapur.

PCI chairman Chandramauli Kumar Prasad has "noted with concern" reports of filing of an FIR against journalist Pawan Jaiswal for reporting on mid-day meal issue in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district.

Taking suo-motu cognisance of the issue, a report on fact of the case has been called for from the state government.



"A fact finding committee has also been constituted to look into the matter," the PCI said in a statement.

The Press Association also strongly condemned the arbitrary action by the Uttar Pradesh administration in the matter, saying it takes strong objection to this kind of "witch hunt" against a journalist discharging his professional responsibility.

"Instead of correcting the anomaly in the implementation of mid-day meal scheme, a highly publicised government measure, the district administration in Mirzapur chose to silence the voice of the media by filing criminal cases against the journalist," the Press Association said in a statement.

On Monday, the Editors Guild of India also condemned the incident and described it as "cruel" and a "classic case of shooting the messenger".