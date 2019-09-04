Home Nation

Press Council of India seeks report from UP government on scribe booked for 'salt-roti' expose

PCI chairman Chandramauli Kumar Prasad has 'noted with concern' reports of filing of an FIR against journalist Pawan Jaiswal for reporting on mid-day meal issue in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district.

Published: 04th September 2019 10:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

Students of a government primary school in Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh being served roti and salt under the mid-day meal scheme (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Press Council of India has sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government for registering a case against a journalist for his report that rotis and salt were being served to children at a school in Mirzapur.

PCI chairman Chandramauli Kumar Prasad has "noted with concern" reports of filing of an FIR against journalist Pawan Jaiswal for reporting on mid-day meal issue in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district.

Taking suo-motu cognisance of the issue, a report on fact of the case has been called for from the state government.

ALSO READ: WATCH | UP primary school serves students roti with salt for 'nutritious' mid-day meal 

"A fact finding committee has also been constituted to look into the matter," the PCI said in a statement.

The Press Association also strongly condemned the arbitrary action by the Uttar Pradesh administration in the matter, saying it takes strong objection to this kind of "witch hunt" against a journalist discharging his professional responsibility.

"Instead of correcting the anomaly in the implementation of mid-day meal scheme, a highly publicised government measure, the district administration in Mirzapur chose to silence the voice of the media by filing criminal cases against the journalist," the Press Association said in a statement.

On Monday, the Editors Guild of India also condemned the incident and described it as "cruel" and a "classic case of shooting the messenger".

