RSS pracharak killed in Chhattisgarh, Maoists claim responsibility

The rebels claimed that the deceased was engaged in 'anti-tribal activities while working as the RSS pracharak' in the region.

Published: 04th September 2019 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 05:22 PM

Naxals

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: The outlawed CPI (Maoist) issued a press statement through pamphlets thrown at Badgaon market (Pakhanjur) claiming responsibility of killing a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist Dadu Singh Koratiya previous week in the strife-torn Kanker district, south Chhattisgarh. 

The rebels claimed that the deceased was engaged in “anti-tribal activities while working as the RSS pracharak” in the region.

They also warned the BJP leaders and the RSS cadres in their press release issued by North Bastar Divisional Committee Dandakaranya (CPI (Maoist). 

Dadu Singh Koratiya was killed by small action team of the rebels.

The decision to eliminate him was taken in the 'Jan Adalat' (Maoist’s kangaroo court), stated the pamphlets recovered. 

Last year, he miraculously escaped an attack by the Naxals on August 15 when he had gone to his farmland. 

Kanker is among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts of Bastar in south Chhattisgarh. 

