SC to consider issue of attack on litigant of Ayodhya land dispute case

The moment a 5-judge Constitution bench assembled to commence hearing, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan brought into its notice that Ansari has been attacked.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday said it would "look into" the claim that Iqbal Ansari, son of Mohd Hashim who was one of the original litigants in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri masjid land dispute, has been attacked recently at Ayodhya.

The moment a 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, assembled to commence hearing on 19th day in the politically sensitive case, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan brought into its notice that Ansari has been attacked by a shooter at Ayodhya.

"With some regrets, I have to tell you that Iqbal Ansari (who is pursuing the case after the death of Mohd Hashim), was attacked by a shooter.

Whether this requires an investigation or not, I do not know.

Sometimes, a simple observation from the bench is enough," Dhavan, appearing for Muslims parties including Sunni Wakf Board, told the bench which also comprised justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

"We will look into this," the CJI observed. The senior lawyer said that though the shooter has been arrested, the fact of the matter is that Ansari was being provided police protection.

"I do not want to pursue contempt against everybody," he said, adding that he did not want any security. Dhavan said he lives in a house in Delhi which has no locks and could be attacked anytime.

"But, the surprising fact is that Ansari who was under police protection, could be attacked," he said.

