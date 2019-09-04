Senior Bengal Congress leader Omprakash Mishra joins TMC

By PTI

KOLKATA: Senior West Bengal Congress leader Omprakash Mishra joined the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday, claiming that it is the only party that can fight the BJP in the state.

Mishra, a former state Congress vice president, came to the Assembly along with senior TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari and met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, later announced that Mishra had joined TMC and has been made the in-charge of the party's teachers' forum.

"I have joined the TMC as I feel that only this party under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee can fight the BJP and the RSS in West Bengal," Mishra said.

He had resigned as the Congress state vice president following the party's dismal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress' tally came down to two from four it had in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.