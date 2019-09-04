Temples, fairs dating back 1857 to be revived in Uttar Pradesh

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh getting ready to bring back the lost era. It has asked the Archaeology Department to compile a list of temples that were present in the state during the First War of Independence in 1857.

Minister for Culture and Tourism Neelkanth Tiwari has asked the Culture Department officials to document the heritage of each district within next two months.

A list of traditional fairs, and places associated with freedom struggle and freedom-fighters is also to be drawn up.

According to sources, the state government is keen to revive heritage temples and traditional fairs that were peculiar to one region or district.

"The idea is to regain lost glory and host events that will draw the people's attention towards the place. These events can also emerge as major tourist attractions," an official in the Culture Department said.

For instance, the 'Bada Mangal' festival is held only in Lucknow and by providing government support to the event, we can attract tourists also, he added.

A number of old temples have been lying in ruins. "We have asked officers at the district level to furnish information about such temples and we will renovate and revive them," he added.

The state is also set to host an international-level classical music and dance festival on the lines of events held in Khajuraho and Konark.

A committee, led by Sangeet Natak Academy (SNA) chairperson Poornima Pandey, has been asked to start work on this project.

Some of these events will be publicized nationally as well as internationally.