Two murder accused shot dead in UP's Kanpur

Published: 04th September 2019 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KANPUR: Two murder accused were shot dead by bike-borne armed men at Girsi village in Ghatampur area of Kanpur here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased had been identified as Bachcha Singh (50) and Kapoor Singh, alias Kallu (46), residents of Raha and Jalala villages, respectively, said SHO RB Singh.

Kapoor Singh had an affiliation with the ruling BJP, the SHO added.

Ghatampur Circle Officer Ravi Kumar Singh said Bachcha and Kallu were on their way to Mati, Kanpur Dehat, where they were to appear before a court in a murder case.

The attackers shot Bachcha and Kallu repeatedly in their head and chest, the circle officer said, adding that the assailants managed to escape from the spot. The bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Kanpur SP Anant Deo Tiwari said Bachcha and Kallu were accused in a murder case that took place in 2011 and were out on bail.

The SSP said six people had been detained for interrogation.

