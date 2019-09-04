Home Nation

Young tribal woman paraded, beaten over inter-caste affair in Madhya Pradesh

A video showed the woman being made to walk down a village road and beaten with sticks while she screamed and begged for mercy.

A video showed the woman being made to walk down a village road and beaten with sticks while she screamed.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  A tribal woman was flogged by her family members and relatives in full public view for allegedly loving and eloping with a man of another tribe in Madhya Pradesh. If that was not enough, the men tried to strip her and later paraded her half-naked. Though the atrocity took place at Temachi village in tribal-dominated Alirajpur district on August 31, the people came to know about it after a shocking video of the young woman being flogged with sticks went viral on Tuesday.

While no complaint was received by the Ambua police in the matter, the police began an investigation which revealed that the 19-year-old Bhilala tribal woman was punished by male members of her family and relatives for her affair with a Bheel man.

In the video clip, a group of men repeatedly flog her with sticks. At least four of those men are seen in the video flogging her, even as she helplessly cries for help. In the video, passers-by are seen ignoring her ordeal and moving on without trying to help her. The woman tries in vain to avoid her tormentors but men on bikes are seen overtaking her and thrashing her on the road.

“As the girl, her father and the village sarpanch are not in the village, their statements cannot be recorded by the police. Only after statements are recorded, the police will be able to take any further action in the matter,” Sub Divisional Officer Police, Jobat, RC Bhakar said on Tuesday.

