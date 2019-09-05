Home Nation

43 booked by UP Police for serving non-veg biryani to Hindus at a community feast

The FIR was registered after the intervention of BJP MLA Brijbhushan Rajpoot, who visited the area on Tuesday and some villagers raised the matter with him.

Image of biryani used for representational purposes.

By PTI

UTTAR PRADESH: A case has been registered against 43 persons for serving non-vegetarian biryani to Hindus at a community feast during a 'urs' festival in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, police said on Thursday.

The feast was organised during the 'urs' of Sheikh Peer Baba in Salat village in Charkhari area on August 31, they said.

"The biryani was deliberately served to hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Strict action is needed in the matter," Rajpoot told reporters.

The FIR was lodged under various sections of the IPC, including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 420 (fraud) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Superintendent of Police Swami Nath said it was not true that people were deliberately served non-veg biryani.

"A probe is on in the matter. No arrests have so far been made," he said.

