Home Nation

Ahmedabad residential building collapses; two women killed, four injured

Four others are still feared trapped under the debris of the building, said to be over eight decades old, located inside Banglawali chawl in the Amraiwadi area in Ahmedabad.

Published: 05th September 2019 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Ahmedabad Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service personnel carry out rescue works after a building collapsed in Ahmedabad Thursday Sep 5 2019.

Ahmedabad Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service personnel carry out rescue works after a building collapsed in Ahmedabad Thursday Sep 5 2019. ( Photo | PTI )

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Two women died and four others were injured when a three-storey residential building collapsed here on Thursday afternoon, said officials.

Four others are still feared trapped under the debris of the building, said to be over eight decades old, located inside Banglawali chawl in the Amraiwadi area, they said.

Authorities brought out four people alive from the rubble and a rescue operation was on to find other possible survivors, the officials said.

While six persons were rescued and rushed to LG Hospital, officials believe around four persons are still trapped under the debris, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Akshayraj Makwana.

Of the six persons referred to government-run LG Hospital, two women were declared as 'brought dead' by doctors, said hospital authorities, adding four others are currently under treatment.

As many as 20 firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot for the rescue operation, said an official of the fire brigade.

Police and local residents have joined the operation to rescue the trapped people by removing concrete chunks and other materials.

"The rescue operation is still on as we suspect that four more persons are still trapped under the debris. Locals told us that the building was around 80 years old and four to five families were living there," said Makwana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ahmedabad building collapse Ahmedabad Ahmedabad death
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp