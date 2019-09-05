Home Nation

Assam NRC: NGO asks police to probe how 3 declared foreigners made it to final list

As authorities decided to not include the names of the declared foreigners, a lot of such people, including Army’s retired honourary captain Md Sanaullah, failed to make it to the list.

Security personnel keep vigil in front of an NRC Seva Kendra after the release of the final list at Bagan Para in Baska district of Assam on Monday | Pti

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A Guwahati-based NGO has filed a case with the police after three declared foreigners allegedly made it to the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on Saturday.

In its complaint, the Assam Public Works (APW), which first moved the Supreme Court seeking the updation of the NRC, said Jubeda Begum, wife of Dil Mamud; her son Md Jahur Ali and daughter Sahida Begum were declared as foreigners by the Foreigners’ Tribunal of Morigaon in 2016 under 2 (a) of the Foreigners’ Act, 1946, for entering Assam illegally after March 24, 1971 which is the NRC cut-off date.

The APW said the NRC authorities were not supposed to include the names of declared foreigners. It demanded that the police conduct an investigation to find out as to how the trio managed to get their names included in the NRC and if there was any long term agenda behind this inclusion “which may be a threat to the internal security and sovereignty of India”.

Delivering its judgement on the case of Jubeda and her two children, the Foreigners’ Tribunal of Morigaon had stated: “…They are declared as foreigners under section 2 (a) of the Foreigners’ Act, 1946, who have illegally entered India (Assam) from Bangladesh after March 24, 1971…”

After declaring them as foreigners, the tribunal had ordered the deletion of their names from the voters’ list, any other list where they were beneficiaries of a government scheme or schemes, family ration card, voter ID, driving license etc and confiscation of all such documents.

As the NRC authorities had taken a decision to not include the names of the declared foreigners, a lot of such people, including Army’s retired honourary captain Md Sanaullah, failed to make it to the list.

Several organisations have been critical of the NRC as many genuine Indians, including indigenous people, have been left out while the illegal immigrants allegedly included.
 

