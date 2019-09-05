Home Nation

Bhopal diary

A day later, Rujuta emerged as India’s fastest woman swimmer by winning the 50 m freestyle event .

Published: 05th September 2019 09:33 AM

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

Khade couple emerges fastest swimmers in India

Creating a history of sorts, Maharashtra’s Virdhawal and Rujuta Khade emerged as the fastest swimming couple in the country by winning the 50 m freestyle men and women events at the 73rd Glenmark National Senior Aquatics Championships. On Monday, the 28-year-old 2010 Asian Games bronze medallist Virdhawal Khade swam close to his best, breaking his own meet record to win the event in 22.44 seconds. A day later, Rujuta emerged as India’s fastest woman swimmer by winning the 50 m freestyle event .

Direct flight to Kolkata soon

The long standing demand of air travellers from Bhopal to have direct air connectivity with eastern India could soon be fulfilled.  SpiceJet plans to start a direct flight connecting Bhopal with Kolkata. And the air service could start much before the Durga Puja, informed sources at the Bhopal airport. Recently, state chief secretary SR Mohanty had met airlines’ representatives during which he had expressed concern over the lack of air connectivity between Bhopal and the eastern part of the country, besides other cities like Amritsar, Lucknow and Chandigarh. At the meeting, Mohanty had asked the airline to work out a plan so that the capital of Madhya Pradesh does  get additional air connectivity to major regions of the country. 

VIP cake cutting inside temple triggers row

Cutting of cake by the relatives of Madhya Pradesh PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma reportedly inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Khajrana Ganesh Temple in Indore on the night of Ganesh Chaturthi has triggered a political controversy. Verma’s nephew Rinku Verma allegedly ignored a long queue of devotees and entered the sanctum sanctorum. He cut a multi-tiered cake after getting himself clicked with the cake along with friends and relatives. Acknowledging the incident, the minister said celebrating birthday isn’t a crime. But the opposition BJP accused the temple administration of caving into pressure from the Congress leaders. Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner Ashish Singh, also the temple’s administrator, has ordered a probe into the incident.

Shivraj’s faux pas on Twitter 

Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s attempt to ‘sympathise’ with former MP Congress chief Arun Yadav for taking potshots at the Congress government backfired. Amid major allegations by MP  minister Umang Singhar against Digvijaya Singh, Yadav took to Twitter sharing pictures of him and Congress workers being lathicharged in the  BJP regime. Thinking that pictures dated to the Congress regime, Chouhan condemned the lathicharge. Yadav tweeted to Chouhan that the pictures dated back to BJP days.

