Home Nation

Congress leader DK Shivakumar was in RML Hospital with high BP

 Congress leader D K Shivakumar was discharged from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Wednesday afternoon after spending a night there. 

Published: 05th September 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress leader. | (Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader D K Shivakumar was discharged from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Wednesday afternoon after spending a night there. 

After his arrest, Shivakumar was taken to the RML Hospital around 9.30 pm on Tuesday for a routine medical check-up when the doctors found variations in his blood pressure and blood sugar level. 
After he complained of chest pain, the doctors did a detailed check-up and advised him to take rest. He was then shifted to the VIP ward.

A senior official from the hospital told this newspaper that the Congress leader had high blood pressure when he was brought to the hospital.

“Some tests were conducted on him. He already has heart problem which had also escalated along with blood pressure. He was discharged after his pressure came down to normal,” said the official.
Shivakumar, 57, was produced in court after his medical check-up and remanded in Enforcement Directorate’s custody till September 13.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
High BJP Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital D K Shivakumar
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp