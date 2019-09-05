Congress leader DK Shivakumar was in RML Hospital with high BP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader D K Shivakumar was discharged from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Wednesday afternoon after spending a night there.

After his arrest, Shivakumar was taken to the RML Hospital around 9.30 pm on Tuesday for a routine medical check-up when the doctors found variations in his blood pressure and blood sugar level.

After he complained of chest pain, the doctors did a detailed check-up and advised him to take rest. He was then shifted to the VIP ward.

A senior official from the hospital told this newspaper that the Congress leader had high blood pressure when he was brought to the hospital.

“Some tests were conducted on him. He already has heart problem which had also escalated along with blood pressure. He was discharged after his pressure came down to normal,” said the official.

Shivakumar, 57, was produced in court after his medical check-up and remanded in Enforcement Directorate’s custody till September 13.