Home Nation

Fifty buildings in Bowbazar damaged by Kolkata metro tunnelling work, 500 residents evacuated

The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation accepted chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s proposal to give one-time compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families who have been evacuated.

Published: 05th September 2019 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Over 50 buildings developed cracks. (Photo| Special arrangement)

By pronab mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: More than 50 buildings have been damaged and nearly 500 residents evacuated in the last four days following subsidence because of water seepage into the East-West Metro tunnel at colonial Bowbazar in central Kolkata. In the first phase, 18 families were evacuated on Sunday and lodged in local hotels. More families were evacuated from their apartments and houses after other buildings were declared unsafe on Wednesday.

The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC), the implementing agency, accepted the chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s proposal to give one-time compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families who have been evacuated. So far, 70-odd families had to be shifted from the area and some more families might have to be moved in the next few days.

An official of the KMRC said the agency would rebuild the damaged structures and make alternative accommodation for the affected families till their houses are reconstructed.

Mamata Banerjee has proposed to give Rs 5 lakh to families evacuated from the area.

Firhad Hakim, mayor Kolkata Municipal Corporation, said, "Experts will examine the condition of the soil where the damaged houses are located. If the reconstruction of buildings is not possible, the affected families will be rehabilitated to other places in the city."

Local residents, who have been living here for three generations, got no time to bring out all their valuables. "I saw the floor caving in and managed to take out my jewellery, cash and some important documents. A portion of concrete collapsed in front of my eyes. I ran out of my own house," said Srabani Dutta, a homemaker.

READ| Residents at wits' end after houses damaged by Kolkata metro tunnelling project

Ratan Das, a tenant in one of the buildings for the last 25 years, said, "I failed to get access to my bed-room where my documents are kept. A portion of the roof collapsed blocking the door of the room."  

The KMRC has suspended the tunnelling work since Sunday. Two buildings collapsed in the last four days while eight others caved in partially. A preliminary investigation by the KMRC revealed the houses started developing cracks on Sunday afternoon following soil subsidence after the tunnel boring machine of the ongoing project hit a water pocket.

Sources in the KMRC said the company assigned the contract to build the tunnel was aware about the mammoth aquifer. "It starts 5 metres under the surface and extends till 24 metres. It is extremely risky to take the tunnel boring machine through the huge water-pocket without proper precautions. The machine gave in after travelling 200 metres because of the water pressure," said an official of the agency.

Those managing the work were aware of the risk, said the official. "They had planned twice to inject grout from above, but both attempts proved futile," he said.               

The 16.5 km East-West corridor will connect Sector V with Howrah Maidan and run under the Hooghly. The first phase, the stretch between Sector V and Salt Lake stadium, is likely to be operational around Durga Puja. The East-West Metro project missed multiple deadlines and the mishap would trigger a delay for an indefinite period, said a Metro official.

The area under which the tunnel-boring machine was moving is dotted with century-old buildings and narrow lanes. The worst-hit buildings, which are directly above the tunnel boring machine, are located along Syakrapara Lane and Durga Pituri Lane off BB Ganguly Street.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolkata Metro Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMRC
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp