HC to hear BJP leader Mukul Roy's anticipatory bail plea on Friday

Published: 05th September 2019 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Friday will hear an anticipatory bail plea of BJP leader Mukul Roy in a case of alleged payout for a railway panel membership.

His protection from arrest will expire on Thursday midnight.

A division bench of justices S Munshi and S Dasgupta, before whom Roy's anticipatory bail plea was mentioned on Thursday, directed that it will hear the petition on Friday.

Roy was granted a week-long protection from arrest by Justice Munshi on August 29.

Roy moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail in a case of cheating filed by Santu Ganguly against Baban Ghosh, who claims to be a local BJP labour wing leader.

Ganguly alleged in the FIR that Ghosh had taken Roy's name while assuring him a membership in the Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee and took a bribe of several lakhs from him.

Following Ghosh's arrest in the case by the Kolkata Police on August 21, Roy moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail, since his name had cropped up in the case.

