Indian Army rebuts claims of Chinese incursion

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army on Wednesday officially rejected claims of Chinese incursion taking place in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sitting BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao had made the sensational claim, saying he had information that the Chinese Army intruded into Anjaw district and constructed a temporary wooden bridge over a stream.

The Army clarified that no such incident took place. “There has been no such incursion,” it said, “Being an area of differing claims, troops routinely from either side patrol the area,” it said in an official statement. Civilian hunters and herb collectors also frequent the area during summer months, it noted.

“There is no permanent presence of either Chinese soldiers or civilians in the area and surveillance is maintained by our troops.” On the bridge in question, the Army said wooden bridges are built keeping in mind the ground conditions.