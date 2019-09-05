Home Nation

INX Media case: CBI says Chidambaram be sent to judicial custody

Chidambaram was brought to the special court hours after he withdrew his petition challenging the non-bailable warrant issued against him following which he was sent to the CBI custody.

Published: 05th September 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday after the expiry of his 2-day CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case and the agency said that he be sent to judicial custody.

He was brought to the special court hours after he withdrew his petition challenging the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him following which he was sent to the CBI custody.

Chidambaram's 15-day CBI custody, ordered by the special court in five spells, which started after his arrest on August 21 night, ends today.

He was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, who on Tuesday sent him to CBI custody till today by taking note of the Supreme Court's order which had said that Chidambaram would be in the CBI custody till September 5.

The apex court Thursday also decided his appeal against the Delhi High Court's August 20 order in the money laundering case lodged by ED and rejected his challenge to denial of anticipatory bail.

Hours after the apex court order, another special court granted him and his son Karti anticipatory bail in the Aircel Maxis cases.

In the INX matter, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is appearing for the CBI while senior advocate Kapil Sibal is representing Chidambaram.

During the proceedings, Mehta informed the judge about the outcome of the Supreme Court's order in the ED case and also about the withdrawal of his petitions in the CBI case.

CBI told the court that Chidambaram can be sent to judicial custody as he was a powerful public person and should not be set free.

Sibal opposed the CBI saying there was no allegation that Chidambaram tried to influence or hamper the probe.

He further said that Chidambaram was ready to go to the ED custody in money laundering case related to the INX Media in which the apex court had Thursday dismissed his plea challenging the High Court's August 20 order.

Sibal said Chidambaram will surrender and ED will take him into custody.

"Why should I (Chidambaram) be sent to jail (Tihar)?" he said and pressed that ED should take him to its custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chidambaram money laundering case Chidambaram inx media case INX Media corruption case
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp