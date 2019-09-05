Home Nation

Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP-Sena alliance talks stuck over distribution of seats

While both the parties agreed over the formula that grants 18 seats for smaller alliance partners, their allotment quota has become a contentious issue.

Published: 05th September 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: The BJP-Shiv Sena seat-sharing talks are allegedly facing a roadblock after the first round on Wednesday.

While both the parties agreed over the formula that grants 18 seats for smaller alliance partners, their allotment quota has become a contentious issue. The Shiv Sena also is not ready to accept lesser tan 110 seats even as the BJP wants more seats, said a senior party leader.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and former state president Sudhir Mungantiwar had a meeting with senior Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai on Wednesday, where they all agreed upon leaving 18 seats for the five smaller allies.

However, the distribution of remaining 170 among the two major parties remains to be resolved, said sources within BJP adding that the issue will be resolved in the one or two more rounds of the talks.

According to the sources within Shiv Sena, the party has taken a stand that the seats being left for smaller allies (18) be counted as the seats from the BJP quota as all the parties are the allies of the BJP and not that of the Shiv Sena. The BJP doesn’t agree with the plan, sources said.

According to sources within the BJP, looking at the strength it has gained in local bodies as well as the new incumbents the party wants to contest more than 170 seats. However, Shiv Sena is not ready to accept anything less than 110 seats which leaves 160 seats for the BJP.

In the house of 288, the BJP currently has 122 of their own MLAs and 18 others, while the Shiv Sena has 63 of their own and 7 others. While the BJP had contested 260 seats in 2014 leaving 28 to smaller allies, the Shiv Sena had contested 282 seats. From amongst the smaller allies, the Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP) of Mahadeo Jankar had contested six seats and had won 1.

The smaller allies too have raised their demands this year. While Jankar had demanded 80 seats, the RPI(A) had demanded 25 seats. Sadabhau Khot’s Rayat Kranti Sena (RKS) too had demanded 36 seats. However, they haven’t objected to allocation 18 seats to the five parties. Jankar’s RSP, however, has said that the party won’t contest on the BJP’s election symbol of lotus.

“We have to build our own identity and grow in politics. For that purpose we need to contest on our own symbol,” he said.

The BJP had been contending that due to their massive outreach machine, the party symbol is known to everybody and is directly identified with leaders like PM Narendra Modi increasing the chances of people voting in the candidate with lotus symbol.  

The RPI(A) is likely contest on the BJP’s symbol. Union minister of Social Justice Ramdas Athawale is likely to make a formal announcement in this regard at the party rally today.

