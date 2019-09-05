Home Nation

Man beaten to death by UP hotel owner over Rs 180 food bill

The hotel's owner, Gurmail Singh, and his son Surendra Singh have been arrested, while two waiters of the hotel are at large, police said.

Published: 05th September 2019 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

BHADOHI: A 25-year-old man was beaten to death by a hotel owner and its waiters following a dispute over a bill of Rs 180 in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Thursday.

Suraj Singh and Vishal Dubey were beaten up with sticks and rods on Wednesday after they got into an argument with Gurmail Singh over their dinner bill, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Badan Singh said.

Though Dubey managed to flee, Suraj Singh was caught and thrashed. He succumbed to injuries, he said.

The incident took place at Sardar Dhabha near Mahrajganj and the dispute was over a bill of Rs 180, the SP said.

The hotel's owner, Gurmail Singh, and his son Surendra Singh have been arrested, while two waiters of the hotel are at large, police said.

Suraj Singh and Vishal Dubey had food at 'Sardar Dhabha' and had dispute overpayment of Rs 180 with the owner Gurmail Singh and his son Surendra Singh, Superintendent of Police Ram Badan SIngh said.

After heated debate, Gurmail and his son started beating both with the help of waiters. While Dubey managed to flee, they beat Suraj badly with rods and sticks killing him.

An FIR has been registered in the matter against four, the SP said adding that while Gurmail has been arrested while his son and two waiters are absconding, they said.

Attempts are on to nab them, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lynching Delhi hotel
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp