Home Nation

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma accused of illegal transportation of coal

The Opposition leader Mukul Sangma said that he will take up the issue with the National Green Tribunal.

Published: 05th September 2019 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma (File | PTI)

By IANS

SHILLONG: Leader of Opposition in Meghalaya Assembly, Mukul Sangma on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Conrad Sangma of "involving" in illegal transportation of coal in the state.

Alleging that the government machineries are being used to facilitate the illegal transportation of coal, the former Chief Minister told journalists: "The kind of modus operandi that is in operation today under the direct command of the Chief Minister and his other people who are partners in crime is going to create a dangerous situation in the state in the years to come."

The Congress legislator alleged that the ruling National People's Party (NPP)-led government has been engaged in changing the inventory of the stock of mined coal in the state and misinformed the Supreme Court to get certain kind of leverage for further transportation of coal which does not exist.

"This exercise is under the patronage of the Chief Minister," he further alleged.

The Opposition leader said he will take up the issue with the National Green Tribunal (NGT), and the NGT-appointed committee, and ask them to verify all those claims which have been placed as part of the inventory.

"There is no dearth of means to get the correct information. Without loss of time, this has to be verified. Otherwise, the whole issue of existence of any tribunal or authorities to regulate the errant behaviour of people engaging in illegal mining will be a mockery of the existing law," Mukul Sangma said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meghalaya Mukul Sangma CM Conrad Sangma coal illegal transportation coal
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp