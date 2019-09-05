Home Nation

Mother Dairy hikes cow milk price by Rs 2/litre

The retail price has been increased as the company is paying more to farmers for procuring raw milk.

Published: 05th September 2019 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

MILK

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Leading milk supplier Mother Dairy has increased price of cow milk by Rs 2 to Rs 44 a litre in Delhi-NCR, with effect from Friday.

The retail price has been increased as the company is paying more to farmers for procuring raw milk.

However, there will be no increase in rates of other variants of milk.

Raw cow milk prices have firmed up to the tune of Rs 2.50 to Rs 3 per litre in the last two-three months, Mother Dairy spokesperson told PTI.

"Hence, we are compelled to increase the consumer prices of Cow Milk variant. The prices as effective from September 6, 2019 are Rs 23 for 500 ml pack and Rs 44 for 1-litre pack. There has been no change in prices of other milk variants," the official said.

With Mother Dairy increasing the price of cow milk, other competitors like Amul and Parag Milk may also increase their price.

Mother Dairy supplies around 30 lakh litre milk, of which 8 lakh litre constitutes cow milk, in the Delhi-NCR region.

In May this year, the company had hiked price of milk by Rs 2 per litre.

In case of cow milk, there was no increase in one litre pack, but rate of half-litre pack was increased by Rs 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mother Dairy Milk Prices
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp