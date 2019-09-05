National Cadet Corps holds bi-annual conference at headquarters

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is holding its three-day Bi-annual conference at its headquarters in New Delhi. “The Bi-annual conference is being held from 4 September and will end on 06 September 2019,” said Lt Colonel Vikas, in-charge for publicity of NCC. Additional Directors General and Deputy Directors General, representing NCC Directorates, from all the states in the country are attending the conference, Vikas added.

Inaugurating the conference, Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra, Director General NCC, highlighted the efforts made in the past six months, to improve the training, infrastructure and logistic functions of the organisation.

Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra emphasized, ”Resurgent India should be our prime focus and the NCC should also consciously contribute, towards social awareness and community development programmes.”

NCC Units all across have contributed towards Swachhta Abhiyan, spreading the awareness of digital economy.

Major issues discussed in the conference, included early fructification, of ongoing expansion plan of the NCC, as per Government directives. Government has planned to expand the projected strength of the National Cadet Corps to beyond 15 lakh in a phased manner to make room for more boys and girls from across the country that are keen to join the NCC.

The NCC is the world’s biggest youth organization with 13,15,401 (till July 2018) Which works at developing character, comradeship, discipline, a secular outlook, the spirit of adventure and ideals of selfless service amongst young citizens.

While about 16,000 educational institutions are already enrolled with the NCC, more than 8,000 institutions are on the waiting list. The plan of the government is to raise the number of cadets to 15 lakh by 2020.

There is a lot of emphasis on improving the state of NCC.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved an increase in the number of awards given to cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) from the existing 143 to 243 as well as the cash incentives in various categories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier urged all stakeholders of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to think about a plan of action for taking it to a higher level by 2023, when the body turns 75.

Also, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had recently praised and suggested youth to opt for NCC.