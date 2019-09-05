Home Nation

National Cadet Corps holds bi-annual conference at headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier urged all stakeholders of the NCC to think about a plan of action for taking it to a higher level by 2023, when the body turns 75.  

Published: 05th September 2019 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

The Bi-annual conference of the NCC is being held from 4 September and will end on 06 September 2019. (Photo courtesy: NCC)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is holding its three-day Bi-annual conference at its headquarters in New Delhi. “The Bi-annual conference is being held from 4 September and will end on 06 September 2019,” said Lt Colonel Vikas, in-charge for publicity of NCC. Additional Directors General and Deputy Directors General, representing NCC Directorates, from all the states in the country are attending the conference, Vikas added.

Inaugurating the conference, Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra, Director General NCC, highlighted the efforts made in the past six months, to improve the training, infrastructure and logistic functions of the organisation.

Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra emphasized, ”Resurgent India should be our prime focus and the NCC should also consciously contribute, towards social awareness and community development programmes.”

NCC Units all across have contributed towards Swachhta Abhiyan, spreading the awareness of digital economy.    

Major issues discussed in the conference, included early fructification, of ongoing expansion plan of the NCC, as per Government directives. Government has planned to expand the projected strength of the National Cadet Corps to beyond 15 lakh in a phased manner to make room for more boys and girls from across the country that are keen to join the NCC.

The NCC is the world’s biggest youth organization with 13,15,401 (till July 2018) Which works at developing character, comradeship, discipline, a secular outlook, the spirit of adventure and ideals of selfless service amongst young citizens.

While about 16,000 educational institutions are already enrolled with the NCC, more than 8,000 institutions are on the waiting list. The plan of the government is to raise the number of cadets to 15 lakh by 2020.

There is a lot of emphasis on improving the state of NCC.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved an increase in the number of awards given to cadets of National Cadet Corps (NCC) from the existing 143 to 243 as well as the cash incentives in various categories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier urged all stakeholders of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to think about a plan of action for taking it to a higher level by 2023, when the body turns 75.  

Also, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had recently praised and suggested youth to opt for NCC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCC National Cadet Corps NCC conference
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp