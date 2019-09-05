Home Nation

President Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute to S Radhakrishnan on Teachers' Day

Sharing a video Modi tweeted: "Teachers Day greetings to everyone. India pays tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan, an exceptional teacher and mentor, on his Jayanti."

Published: 05th September 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind pays floral tributes to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and many other leaders took to Twitter on Thursday to pay homage to former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his 131st birth anniversary.

Paying tribute to S. Radhakrishnan and the entire teaching community, Kovind tweeted: "On Teachers' Day, I pay homage to Dr S. Radhakrishnan & extend greetings to all our teachers. They infuse young minds with strong values & inspire them to be curious, to seek knowledge & to dream. Doing this, they contribute immensely towards nation-building."

Sharing a video Modi tweeted: "Teachers Day greetings to everyone. India pays tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan, an exceptional teacher and mentor, on his Jayanti."

Shah also thanked teachers for their exemplary work in shaping society and students.

"On Teachers' Day, nation salutes the entire teaching community for their exemplary role in building an educated and civilized society. I offer my tributes to the great philosopher, teacher and statesman, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose Jayanti is celebrated as Teachers' Day," he tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Narendra Modi S Radhakrishnan Teachers' Day
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp