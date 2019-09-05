President Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute to S Radhakrishnan on Teachers' Day

By IANS

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and many other leaders took to Twitter on Thursday to pay homage to former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his 131st birth anniversary.

Paying tribute to S. Radhakrishnan and the entire teaching community, Kovind tweeted: "On Teachers' Day, I pay homage to Dr S. Radhakrishnan & extend greetings to all our teachers. They infuse young minds with strong values & inspire them to be curious, to seek knowledge & to dream. Doing this, they contribute immensely towards nation-building."

Sharing a video Modi tweeted: "Teachers Day greetings to everyone. India pays tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan, an exceptional teacher and mentor, on his Jayanti."

Shah also thanked teachers for their exemplary work in shaping society and students.

"On Teachers' Day, nation salutes the entire teaching community for their exemplary role in building an educated and civilized society. I offer my tributes to the great philosopher, teacher and statesman, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose Jayanti is celebrated as Teachers' Day," he tweeted.