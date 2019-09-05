Rajasthan government bans police personnel from using mobile phones during duty

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan government has found a new way to instil discipline and sincerity in the state police force. Police personnel in Rajasthan will not be able to use mobiles while on duty. This order has been issued by DG Law and Order Mohan Lal Lather. According to this order, if any policeman of Rajasthan Police is found talking on mobile during field duty, disciplinary action will be taken against him. This order has been issued so that there is no negligence during duty.

According to the order, no policeman will use his mobile during VIP duty or during festivals, and demonstrations in the outskirts. All police personnel must submit their mobile before going on duty. And when the duty is over, their mobiles will be returned to them.

In fact, the police top brass was constantly receiving complaints that the policemen are busy on WhatsApp, Facebook or playing games on their mobiles while on duty. This order has been issued so that there is no negligence during duty. Apart from this, there was a complaint that if they are not busy on social media, then they are found talking to their friends and relatives.

However, for better system of communication, police officers stationed there will be allowed to use mobiles. Copy of the order has been sent to all the district headquarters from Rajasthan Police Headquarters ..

But most of the police personnel are not happy with this order. They are refraining from making any statement in public.

Rajasthan police department has been struggling with lack of personnel and their efficiency is also low because of over usage of smartphones. This is not seen just in the Police Department but also the other Government departments where officials are busy with their mobiles and the general public have to wait for a long time to get their work done. Now the officials of the other departments are also apprehensive that they might also get such an order from Gehlot Government.