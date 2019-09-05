Home Nation

Bowbazar residents at wits' end after houses damaged by Kolkata metro tunnelling project

Many residents of the damaged buildings have assembled at Bowbazar, waiting for a nod from the police to enter their houses and pick up some more valuables before they cave in.

Published: 05th September 2019 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Over 50 buildings developed cracks. (Photo| Special arrangement)

By Pronab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: With at least 52 buildings in Bowbazar developing cracks after a tunnel boring machine of the ongoing East-West Metro project hit a water pocket, residents were given barely 10 to 15 minutes to collect their valuables and leave the premises where they had been living for decades.

Anindita Dey, an employee of PricewaterhouseCoopers, had to leave behind everything, including the Banarasi (sari) that she was to wear on her wedding day scheduled in December. "It is less than three months to my wedding and we have become homeless overnight. Police did not even give us time to collect our clothes and other valuables," she said.

Anindita is among the 500-odd residents of Durga Pituri Lane and Syakrapara Lane off BB Ganguly Street in Bowbazar who have been left homeless. She is living with her parents in a hotel near the Sealdah railway station for the past four nights.

"I am sure the wedding cannot be held in this small hotel room. Our 250-year-old house has not yet caved in. We were evacuated on precautionary grounds. I don’t know what will happen and how we will arrange everything for my daughter’s marriage if our house is pulled down,’’ said Anindita’s mother.

Jayanta Sil, one of Anindita’s neighbours, also had to vacate his house. "My daughter Trisha’s wedding is scheduled in January. We are living in a hotel and spending restless nights. I have no idea how to deal with the situation," said Jayanta.

Piyali Sen’s house on Syakrapara Lane has developed deep cracks. "I could not take out my valuables on Monday when I had to leave the house. I requested the police repeatedly and they gave me 10 minutes to enter my house, pick up clothes and other valuables and leave. I had to wear a helmet and policemen accompanied me. When I entered the ground floor of the building, I saw the floor had caved in and a deep crack on the wall just above the door. The policemen told me they would not let me inside for more than five minutes. I collected some clothes and came out,’’ said the homemaker who is also living in a Sealdah hotel.

At least 70 families have been staying in hotels in central Kolkata for the past four days. "If the buildings cannot be reconstructed, I don’t know what will be the fate of my family. The state government is assuring us of rehabilitation. I work as a goldsmith in Bowbazar. What will I do if I am given a house in some other part of the city or on the outskirts?’’ asked Shantanu Karmakar.

Many residents of the damaged buildings have assembled at Bowbazar near the affected site, waiting for a nod from the police to enter their houses and pick up some more valuables before they cave in.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bowbazar Kolkata Metro Kolkata building collapse
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp