Take action for vandalism at Indian High Commission in London, UK told  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday asked the UK to take punitive action against those involved in vandalism at the Indian High Commission in London for the second time in less than a month.

Thousands of people led by British-Pakistani groups held a protest outside the Indian High Commission on Tuesday against withdrawal of special status to J&K. The Indian Mission said the “violent protest” caused damage to the premises. A violent protest had taken place outside the mission on August 15 also.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India considered these incidents to be “unacceptable” and has strongly urged the UK to take necessary steps to ensure safety and security of the personnel working at the mission.

Meanwhile, a parliamentary delegation from India thwarted Pakistan’s attempt to raise the Kashmir issue at a UNICEF event in Sri Lanka.