UP Honour killing: Father, brother arrested for murdering woman over love affair

The woman's body was found with a dupatta tied around her neck in a jungle in the Jalalabad area of Thanabhawan.

Published: 05th September 2019 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

SHAMLI:  Three family members including father and brother were arrested in Thanabhawan town here for killing a woman, whose body was found in a jungle here last week, police said on Thursday.

Niyamat Ali, his son Nazakat and his son-in-law Sharafat were arrested for murdering 20-year-old Gulshafa as she was in love with a boy against family's wishes, Circle Officer Pradeep Kumar said.

The accused have confessed to strangulating the woman to death as she had "tarnished the family's name", the CO said.

ALSO READ | 'Love is not crime': Rajasthan Police tweets after state passes law to tackle honour killing

The family had fixed Gulshafa's marriage to another man but she was still in relationship with her lover, the CO added.

According to the police, her body was found with a dupatta tied around her neck in a jungle in Jalalabad area of Thanabhawan on August 31, and her family had termed it a suicide to misled the cops.

