Home Nation

US-based Indian couple said to be among California boat fire victims 

The daughter and son-in-law of Satish Deopujari, a renowned Nagpur-based paediatrician, were on board the ill-fated boat packed with scuba divers which caught fire and sank off the California coast.

Published: 05th September 2019 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

At least 30 people were trapped on a burning boat off the coast of southern California.

At least 34 people were trapped on a burning boat off the coast of southern California. | ( Photo | AP )

By PTI

NAGPUR:  An Indian couple settled in the US is believed to among those who have died in a boat mishap that took place off Santa Cruz island in California on Monday morning.

The daughter and son-in-law of Satish Deopujari, a renowned Nagpur-based paediatrician, were on board the ill-fated boat packed with scuba divers which caught fire and sank off the California coast, family sources said.

According to a close family friend of Dr Deopujari, his daughter Sanjeeri Deopujari, a dentist, had married Kaustubh Nirmal, who worked in a finance company in the USA, two years back and they were settled in America.

READ | 33 bodies from California boat fire recovered, one missing

He told PTI that the Deopujari family has not yet got confirmation about the death of the couple from US authorities.

He, however, said the couple had gone for scuba diving and was on-board the ill-fated ship.

The family friend of the Deopujaris said only five crew members managed to survive the tragedy. He said another daughter of Dr Deopujari also stays in the USA post-marriage and she is trying to get in touch with US authorities for further details.

Dr Deopujari will also soon leave for the USA, he said.

As many as 34 people died after the boat packed with scuba divers caught fire near an island off the Southern California coast, US officials had said on Tuesday.

No one was found alive after flames tore through the dive boat on early Monday as passengers on a recreational scuba diving trip slept below deck, they had said.

The ship carried 33 passengers and 6 crew members, and only five of the crew sleeping on the top deck were able to escape by jumping off and taking a small boat to safety, the US officials had said.

Investigators have not yet determined how the fire broke out, they had said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
California boat fire Santa Cruz island boat fire Indian couple
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp