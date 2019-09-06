2500 kg banned polythene bags seized in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, one held

By PTI

JAMMU: One person was arrested on Friday after 2500 kg of banned polythene bags were seized from his vehicle in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Salalpur-Korepunnu village, was trying to smuggle the banned material from Punjab in his vehicle when he was intercepted by police in Rajbagh area along Jammu-Pathankot highway, a police official said.

A case under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code and J&K Non-Biodegradable Material Act was registered against Kumar, he said.