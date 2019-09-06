Home Nation

Arrest warrant issued against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan in three cases

During the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Azam Khan had targeted his nearest rival and BJP candidate Jaya Prada using ‘unparliamentary’ language.

Published: 06th September 2019 03:12 PM

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Implicated in 80 cases ranging from land grabbing, dacoity, intimidation, books theft , buffalo theft and others, beleaguered Samajwadi Party stalwart and Rampur MP Azam Khan is now facing a bailable arrest warrant which has been issued against him in three cases including the one filed by BJP leader and ex-cine star Jaya Prada for making derogatory comments against her. 

Azam has been ordered to appear in the court till September 16. 

Azam has been ordered to appear in the court till September 16. 

He had been denied anticipatory bail in five other cases from the court earlier.

While Rampur SP Ajay Pal Sharma confirmed that arrest warrants were issued against the SP MP, two cases of power and water theft were registered against his wife Tazeen Fatima after anomalies in the usage of power and water were found at their resort Humsafar in Rampur.

 Azam’s wife is also a member of Rajya Sabha on the basis of a complaint which BJP leader Akash Saxena had given to Rampur DM Dr Anjaneya Kumar Singh.

Meanwhile, the power connection of the resort was also snapped off.  Besides, the handpump supervisor Kalbe Ali and Revenue inspector Mahipal Singh were suspended. Singh was suspended for awarding a particular plot to Ali Jauhan University of the SP MP.

ALSO READ | Mulayam Singh backs Azam Khan, to launch campaign in Samajwadi Party MP's favour

As per the sources, there were 50 air conditioners were installed on the resort premises but the connection was taken with the 5-kilowatt load.

Despite having a regular connection, power was allegedly being taken through a cable directly from the pole.

These facts came to light when a team of district administration officials led by SDM Prem Prakash Tiwari raided the resort on Thursday.

On papers, the resort is owned by Azam’s wife Tazeen Fatima. As per the sources, there were two handpumps installed on resort premises. 

Taking note of the cases, though SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had come in the defence of Azam Khan. 

He had even exhorted the partymen to hit the streets and hold a statewide protest in support of Azam Khan but even after three days of Mulayam’s call, not a single SP worker complied with it.

