Ashok Gehlot says planting more and more trees key to climate change problem

Published: 06th September 2019 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the solution to the global problem of climate change lies in the people understanding the importance of trees and planting more and more of them.

"Trees are an integral part of life in Indian culture. It is necessary that we protect forests and wildlife for maintaining a balance of nature," said Gehlot, while addressing the 70th state level forest festival in Jamdoli.

Expressing concern over the "depleting forest cover", the chief minister emphasised upon the role of forests in protecting the environment and mitigating pollution.

Gehlot also hailed the contribution of Vishnoi community towards the forest and wildlife conservation, and said everyone should take inspiration from them.

"Our life is not safe without forests and we will have to spread this awareness among the people to save forest. Only then we will have good rain, good crops and the prosperity," he added.

On the occasion, the chief minister also presented the Amrita Devi Smriti Award for the year 2018 to the people for doing remarkable work in the field of forest and wildlife conservation.

On the occasion, state's Forests and Environment Minister Sukhram Vishnoi said the amount of Rs 1,748 crore of the CAMPA Fund of the state, which has been stuck for a long time, has been received from the Centre after continuous efforts of the state government.

He said it will greatly help in conservation of forest area and wildlife. The CAMPA or Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority was set up on a Supreme Court order dated in July 10, 2009.

The CAMPA was mandated to receive and collect fund from various user agencies given by them in lieu of the compensation for the forest land lost to various developmental project.

The quantum of fund is decided by the Union Forest and Environment Ministry and the agency executing the project is liable to pay the compensatory fund to CAMPA's central unit.

The CAMPA's central unit is further mandated to transfer the fund to its various state units for undertaking the compensatory afforestation work.

