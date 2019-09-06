Home Nation

Chandrayaan-2 is indigenous mission, will be historic milestone for India: Ex-ISRO scientist

Ravi Gupta said chances of finding water in the south polar region of the moon, where the `Vikram' module of Chandrayaan-2 will land, is very high.

Published: 06th September 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan-2 launch from Satish Dhawan Space Research center in Sriharikota. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By ANI

NOIDA: Chandrayaan 2 is an independent and indigenous mission as all technologies were created by Indian scientists, former ISRO scientist Ravi Gupta said on Friday said and noted that landing on the moon will be a historic achievement.

"Chandrayaan 2 is an independent and indigenous mission of India as every design and technology was created by Indian scientists. When we postponed the mission, scientists reached the space centre within two hours to resolve the issue and with efforts of the whole team we are going to create history," Gupta said speaking to ANI.

"Today's night will be a memorable event. It will take our science to new heights. It is an achievement for the entire world as we have a habit of sharing fruits of our knowledge with all for (the benefit of) mankind," he added.

Gupta said chances of finding water in the south polar region of the moon, where the `Vikram' module of Chandrayaan 2 will land, is very high.

"Landing at South polar region is important as there is a higher possibility of finding resources," he said, adding that the moon can be used as a base for future missions and a kind of re-fuelling station.

Meanwhile, ex-ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan said mission Moon is a milestone for India.

"If you compare Chandrayaan 1 with Chandrayaan2, the basic difference is that we will do a soft landing. The former was carried by PSLV and for the latter we have used GSLV Mk III, meaning we have more payload capability," he said.

ALSO READ | Chandrayaan 2: Here's what will happen during the ‘terrifying 15 minutes’ when moon lander will be on its own

He said there is a need to emphasise on research to inspire young minds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the ISRO around midnight to watch final descent of Chandrayaan 2. Over 60 high school students across the country who cleared an online space quiz last month will watch the soft landing of the mission with the Prime Minister.

Once 'Vikram' module of Chandrayaan 2 makes a soft landing on the moon on early Saturday, India will become the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to achieve the feat.

After revolving around the earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.India's second mission to the moon was approved by the cabinet in September 2008, just before the launch of Chandrayaan 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrayaan-2 ISRO Ravi Gupta
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp