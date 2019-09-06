Home Nation

Chidambaram victim of 'Gujarat Model of Governance': Digvijaya Singh

Singh said former finance minister and party colleague P Chidambaram, arrested in the INX Media corruption case and lodged in Tihar jail, has been falsely implicated.

Published: 06th September 2019 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday accused the BJP government at the Centre of implementing the "Gujarat Model of Governance" where innocents are framed in "false" cases.

"This government (at the Centre) fosters enmity, these people who are in power today are implementing the Gujarat Model of Governance, implicating innocent people, registering false cases, as they did in Gujarat, Singh told reporters.

The former chief minister was replying to a question about Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases against Chidambaram and businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

He, however, feigned ignorance about the ED case against Puri, arrested in a money laundering case related to the VVIP Chopper scam.

Asked about the EDs action against Chidambaram, Singh said, I condemn it. He was implicated falsely. There is no evidence against him in any of the cases.

"I know him since 1984-85, he is an honest person and never went against rules and regulations. The Congress leader further said, The BJP tried for 15 years to implicate me (the saffron party was in power in MP from 2003-2018) But, there was no case. There is nothing against me in the ED, Income Tax, CBI or about matter of money laundering against me. If they had evidence against me, would I have been able to openly oppose them?" said the Rajya Sabha MP.

Asked about BJP leaders repeated statements that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh will fall on its own, Singh said, "BJP leaders are not able to digest the fact that they are in opposition.

"They had got into the habit of enjoying power. So they are upset after losing power in the state (after 15 years)".

TAGS
Digvijaya Singh P Chidambaram INX Media
