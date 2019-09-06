Home Nation

CJI to hear plea seeking live telecast or recording of Ayodhya case

A five-judge constitution bench headed by the CJI is hearing the Ayodhya land dispute case.

Published: 06th September 2019 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

CJI Ranjan Gogoi

CJI Ranjan Gogoi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday said a plea seeking live telecast or recording of the ongoing proceedings in the Ayodhya land dispute case be listed before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who is presiding over a 5-judge Constitution bench hearing the matter.

The petition, filed by former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya, came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices R F Nariman and Surya Kant.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing Govindacharya, said if live telecast of Ayodhya case proceedings was not possible then at least audio recording or transcription of hearing should be done.

He referred to the apex court's last year's verdict allowing live-streaming of court proceedings of cases of constitutional and national importance to buttress his arguments.

"At the same time, it (last year verdict) also says that exclude sensitive matters," the bench told Singh.

ALSO READ | Ayodhya dispute: SC asks Muslims if they accept Akhara's claim on land despite claims of witnesses

Singh argued that the Ayodhya case was sensitive and of importance.

"We are open court but not for outsiders. We are open court for litigants only," he said, adding, "It cannot be said that this (Ayodhya) is not a matter of national or constitutional importance."

However, the bench said the matter has to be heard by a bench headed by the CJI.

Govindacharya, in his plea, has referred to the September 26, 2018 verdict of the apex court which had allowed live-streaming of court proceedings of cases of constitutional and national importance, saying this openness was like "sunlight" which is the "best disinfectant".

The plea has said the top court was hearing the Ayodhya matter even on miscellaneous days -- Fridays and Mondays -- which shows that it was dealing with the matter extraordinarily and therefore, audio-recording could be "started immediately".

A five-judge Constitution bench is hearing the Ayodhya case from August 6 to decide the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, after the efforts to arrive at an amicable settlement through mediation failed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CJI Ranjan Gogoi Ayodhya dispute live teleacast
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp