Home Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman vows to respond to challenges faced by all sectors

Every possible help will be extended to them, she told a press conference here.

Published: 06th September 2019 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government will respond to the challenges faced by all the sectors.

Every possible help will be extended to them, she told a press conference here.

"We are looking at the challenges which the sectors are facing. We will respond to the challenges and extend every possible help," Sitharaman said to a query on the ongoing slowdown of the economy.

She said the Centre is "continuously engaging with the sectors facing challenges and interacting with them".

ALSO READ | Finance Minister asks central public sector enterprises to make investments to pump liquidity

About revenue collection during the current financial year, the minister said targets have been given to the CBDT and CBIC. "These targets have been given after due considerations and consultations", Sitharaman said adding that if the collections are low, the central government will look into it.

"But spending on social sector will not be affected," she said.

On transfer of RBI surplus to the government, she said the Centre had not taken any call as of now on how to use it.

The Reserve Bank of India has recently decided to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore in dividend and surplus reserve to the government.

The finance minister, who also held a meeting with the tax administrators here, said the revenue department will bring in faceless assessment and randomise the scrutiny process from the Vijaya Dashami day.

ALSO READ | RBI surplus transfer, bank merger to aggravate economic slowdown: Sitaram Yechury 

"We are doing this to reduce the probability of harrassment," she added.

Another change will also be brought in, Sitharaman said adding that every notice with claims issued to the taxpayers will be accompanied by a document identification number (DIN).

"If a notice of a tax claim is not accompanied by a DIN, it can be treated as not issued", she said.

This will not only make the assessment process more transparent but also do away with discretion, she said.

On the meeting with the tax administrators, Sitharaman said a message has been given to them that "it is necessary to perform our duty and not to overreach. Entrepreneurs should not be troubled".

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister economic slowdown Indian economy Economic Crisis financial crisis RBI
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp