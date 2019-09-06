Home Nation

FIR against eight after UP Village Development Officer ends life following harassment over caste

Narrating his tale of woes in his suicide note, the officer reportedly wrote that he was tired of being mentally tortured by the village heads and members of KUP.

Published: 06th September 2019 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, booked

For representational purposes

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A village development officer (VDO), Trivendra Kumar ended life after being allegedly harassed for being a Dalit in Gola Block of Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The victim has left a suicide note on the basis of which Police have registered FIR against eight individuals for abetment to suicide.

Kumar, a native of Azamgarh, was to get married on November 28.  

Narrating his tale of woes in his suicide note, the officer reportedly wrote that he was tired of being mentally tortured by the village heads and members of Kisan Union Party (KUP) and that they were directly responsible for his death.

He, specifically, mentioned action against the accused so that others did not meet the same fate.

As per the sources, Kumar was found hanging inside his house in Shivsagar locality of in the city area on Thursday.

His career, taken off in 2019 itself, turned out to be his nemesis as e was subjected to repeated harassment by two members of KUP, the village head of Rasoolpur and son of Devaria village head. 

Notably, a few hours after Kumar’s death, a video showing KUP members insulting him at a public meeting surfaced on social media.

Two persons were held by police in Gola town after receiving a written complaint from District Panchayati Raj Officer. Their names were not officially revealed though. It was his first posting. In November he was set to marry the daughter of a PCS officer.  

But, the small eight-month stint was replete with incidents of humiliation on several occasions. As a result, he had started remaining upset. The final blow came earlier this week when Kumar was publicly insulted by the persons named in his suicide note.

Kumar’s suicide note further stated that people used to abuse him for getting selected through the reservation. The VDO wrote that he loved his family a lot and requested the authorities not to trouble them for his extreme step.

Lakhimpur DM Shailendra Kumar Singh claimed that he had got the FIR registered under IPC section 306 (Abetment to suicide) and SC/ST Act against all the perpetrators responsible for the suicide of Trivendra Kumar. They would be arrested without fail, said the DM.

The DM also said that he was now watchful of such incidents of harassment faced by other officers as well. He claimed that he would arrange for counselling of the officers in the field and strict action would be taken against such elements who tried to create a rift on caste lines in the society.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kisan Union Party UP VDO Suicide Casteism in UP
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp