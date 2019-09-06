FIR against IAS officer for 'murdering' wife

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: An IAS officer Umesh Pratap Singh, who was posted as Director, State Urban Development Agency (SUDA), was booked for allegedly killing his wife Aneeta who was found dead inside her house under mysterious circumstances in Chinhat locality of the state capital on September 1.

As per the police sources, the officer has been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information) of the IPC. The FIR was registered at Chinhat police station area.

Aneeta (42) died of bullet injuries fired from the licensed weapon of husband Umesh Pratap Singh. She had received a bullet injury in her chest and was declared dead upon arrival by the doctors of the trauma centre.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of victim's cousin Rajiv Kumar Singh, who accused the IAS officer of having relations with other women due to which his sister was not happy. He even used to thrash her every now and then, said Rajiv Singh while talking to media persons on Friday.

He also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the incident and immediate suspension of the IAS officer. He also raised questions as to why it took Umesh two hours to inform the police.

“I had to sit for almost one and a half hours at Chinhat Police Station to get the FIR registered. The SHO belongs to the same village as Umesh Pratap Singh and you can very well understand the situation. IAS Umesh Pratap Singh had called me up and threatened me to take back the case that I had registered, but I refused to back out."

Meanwhile, Upasana Singh, daughter of the IAS officer, rejected the claims of her maternal uncle saying she was unable to fathom the reason why Rajiv Singh was doing all that.

“He never used to visit my mother. Neither on Rakshabandhan to get a rakhi tied. He would never visit her even when she did not keep well,” said Upasana.

However, Rajiv Singh claimed that the IAS officer was trying to temper with the evidence.