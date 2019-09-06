Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi says BJP-JDU spreading lies, making false promises

By ANI

PATNA: Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) of spreading lies and making false promises to the people of the state.

"The BJP-JDU duo in Bihar is spreading lies and making false promises. Nitish Kumar has already fooled us once in the last elections, I urge people to not fall for their lies again," Manjhi told ANI during a press conference.

The former chief minister also stated that the poster that was recently seen outside JD (U) office in Patna is a sign of weakness.

"Those who are strong don't need to tell people about it. This poster is a sign of JD(U)'s weakness. There are several other leaders in Bihar who can do a much better job than Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is doing," Manjhi said.

It may be noted that JD(U) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) - two prominent parties in Bihar - have gotten involved in a new poster war ahead of the Assembly elections in the state slated for next year.

The JD-U had put up a poster outside its office in Patna which read 'Kyun karein vichar, thike toh hai Nitish Kumar' (why think of an alternative, Nitish Kumar is fine) following which RJD hit back with a poster - 'Kyun na karein vichar, Bihar jo hai bimar' (Why should we not think, Bihar is not well).