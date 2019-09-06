Home Nation

NDA government to unleash media blitzkrieg to publicise 100 days' achievement

Union ministers will fan out in state capitals on Sept 9-10 to talk on govt achievements.

Published: 06th September 2019 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The NDA government will unleash a media blitzkrieg to publicise its achievements on completion of 100 days, with 25 pressers planned in various state capitals to be addressed by Union ministers. The blitzkrieg will showcase the theme of a determined government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who takes decisive decisions.

While the NDA 2.0 government is completing 100 days in office on Saturday, three days’ long celebration campaign will begin on Sunday. “E-booklets, e-pamphlets and audio-visuals have been prepared, which have been approved by the ministers during a presentation on Wednesday in a meeting at the Parliament annexe,” said a senior official in the I&B Ministry.

The PM would mark the 100th days with two scheduled programmes, which include the launch of immunisation programme against Foot and Mouth disease of the bovine cattle in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh and witnessing the Moon-landing with children selected from across the country.

“Audio-visual materials on the success stories in which the beneficiaries share their experiences on specific achievements of the government have been prepared. Victims of the outlawed practice of instant divorce amongst the Muslim women would share their joys at the enactment of the law by Parliament,” added the official.

Union ministers would fan out in state capital during September 9-10 to hold pressers to talk achievements of the NDA government. “All the ministries have submitted their achievements during the first 100 days of the government. There will be specific e-books on each of the ministries,” said the official, who added that the ministers would also pen articles for the national and regional media in all the languages.

Key talking points
The achievement list would include legislations enacted, with abrogation of Article 370 at the top, besides laws against terrorism. Measures taken to benefit farmers, unorganised workers will also be among key talking points

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NDA government NDA government 100 days
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp