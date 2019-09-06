IAF completes Level-1 selection of Indian astronauts for Gaganyaan mission

Home Nation

In May this year, the IAF signed an agreement with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for crew selection and training for the Gaganyaan mission.

Chandrayaan-2, ISRO

Image used for representational purpose.

By ANI

BENGALURU: Indian Air force (IAF) was on Friday announced the completion of the Level-1 selection of Indian astronauts for mission Gaganyaan, country's first human mission to space.

Taking to Twitter, the IAF said, "Completed Level-1 of Indian Astronaut selection at Institute of Aerospace Medicine. Selected Test Pilots underwent extensive physical exercise tests, lab investigations, radiological tests, clinical tests and evaluation on various facets of psychology. #MissionGaganyaan."

In May this year, the IAF signed an agreement with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for crew selection and training for the Gaganyaan mission.

Under the programme, aimed to be launched by 2021, a three-member crew will spend a minimum of seven days in the space. A human-rated GSLV Mk-lll will be used to carry the orbital module, which will have necessary provisions for sustaining a three-member crew for the duration of the mission.

Gaganyaan was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year during his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi.

The mission worth Rs. 10,000 crore is expected to be launched in December 2021 and was approved by the Union Cabinet last year. 

