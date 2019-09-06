Home Nation

I&B ministry decides to do away with single-use plastic inside units under it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address, had appealed to the countrymen to shun single-use plastic.

Published: 06th September 2019 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

plastic ban

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has decided to do away with single-use plastic inside the official premises of the units under it and is encouraging staffers to turn to recycled paper.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address, had appealed to the countrymen to shun single-use plastic.

ALSO READ | Explainer: What is single-use plastic and why does PM Modi want it banned in India?

"The Minister for Information and Broadcasting (Prakash Javadekar) has desired that all concerned in the ministry (main secretariat and media units) should discontinue the use of single-use plastic," an official internal communication said.

Implementing a clean and green environmental initiative was the need of the hour, which was a collective responsibility and a continuous process toward achieving the goal of plastic-free surroundings, it added.

"All are requested to discontinue the single use of plastic folders, plastic water bottles and other such items immediately and instead start/encourage the use of recycled paper," the communication said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp