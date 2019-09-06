Jaipur diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Gehlot going soft on Raje?

There are whispers that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is going soft on former CM Vasundhara Raje. After a recent high court decision banning benefits and allowances to former chief ministers, there are signals that Gehlot might not ask Raje to vacate bungalow number 13 at Civil Lines. Gehlot said Raje’s seniority will be respected. Adding, his government will see “what facilities can or cannot be given to senior leaders in the state...”

Twitter spat of former CMs

An online Twitter war is on between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former CM Vasundhara Raje. When Gehlot appreciated the establishment of a state data centre by the Raje government, she responded by thanking him. Gehlot then replied with a caustic comment that while he appreciated the former CM’s response, he would have been happy if Raje had shown the same grace and large-heartedness by allowing the Barmer refinery work to continue that had been started by the Congress government. Raje countered with another tweet and said the BJP government had inherited only a foundation stone from the Congress in respect of the refinery. She even taunted that the Congress had only twiddled their thumbs until just about 11 days ago before the elections.

Socio-spiritual awareness campaign

Brahma Kumari, a spiritual organisation, has launched a massive socio-spiritual awareness campaign, Mahro Rajasthan Sammrudh Rajasthan, in 33 districts of the state. Brahma Kumari workers are going to organise rallies in various colleges, universities and government institutions to inspire the youth to participate in projects and social causes that help in eradication of diseases, water conservation, environmental improvement and social amity. Sister B K Sushma, in-charge of the organisation’s Jaipur unit, said through its programmes of meditation,

Three govt schools named after freedom fighters

Three government schools in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, Churu and Jhunjhunu districts will be named after freedom fighters. A cabinet sub-committee headed by Rajasthan Power Minister B D Kalla on Thursday approved the decision. The Government Higher Secondary School at Rupavas, Bharatpur has been named after freedom fighter Ramchandra Goyal, Government Secondary School at Kharia in Churu after Kushal Singh Rathore and the Government High Primary School at Rupawala Johad of Jhunjhunu after Bujaram, Kalla said in a statement.

