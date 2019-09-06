Home Nation

Jaipur diary

An online Twitter war is on between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former CM Vasundhara Raje.

Published: 06th September 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Gehlot going soft on Raje?
There are whispers that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is going soft on former CM Vasundhara Raje. After a recent high court decision banning benefits and allowances to former chief ministers, there are signals that Gehlot might not ask Raje to vacate bungalow number 13 at Civil Lines.  Gehlot said Raje’s seniority will be respected. Adding, his government will see “what facilities can or cannot be given to senior leaders in the state...”

Twitter spat of former CMs
An online Twitter war is on between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former CM Vasundhara Raje. When Gehlot appreciated the establishment of a state data centre by the Raje government, she responded by thanking him. Gehlot then replied with a caustic comment that while he appreciated the former CM’s response, he would have been happy if Raje had shown the same grace and large-heartedness by allowing the Barmer refinery work to continue that had been started by the Congress government. Raje countered with another tweet and said the BJP government had inherited only a foundation stone from the Congress in respect of the refinery. She even taunted that the Congress had only twiddled their thumbs until just about 11 days ago before the elections.

Socio-spiritual awareness campaign
Brahma Kumari, a spiritual organisation, has launched a massive socio-spiritual awareness campaign, Mahro Rajasthan Sammrudh Rajasthan, in 33 districts of the state. Brahma Kumari workers are going to organise rallies in various colleges, universities and government institutions to inspire the youth to participate in projects and social causes that help in eradication of diseases, water conservation, environmental improvement and social amity. Sister B K Sushma, in-charge of the organisation’s Jaipur unit, said through its programmes of meditation,

Three govt schools named after freedom fighters        
Three government schools in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, Churu and Jhunjhunu districts will be named after freedom fighters. A cabinet sub-committee headed by Rajasthan Power Minister B D Kalla on Thursday approved the decision. The Government Higher Secondary School at Rupavas, Bharatpur has been named after freedom fighter Ramchandra Goyal, Government Secondary School at Kharia in Churu after Kushal Singh Rathore and the Government High Primary School at Rupawala Johad of Jhunjhunu after Bujaram, Kalla said in a statement.

Rajesh Asnani
Our correspondent in Jaipur
rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp