Madhya Pradesh MLA to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over denial of ministerial post

Surendra Singh Shera belonged to Congress but fought the last elections as an independent.

Published: 06th September 2019 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

INDORE: Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera on Thursday expressed disappointment over not getting a ministerial berth in the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh and said he will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss problems of the state.

Shera, who belonged to Congress but fought the last elections as an independent, is also expected to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Shera said that he has no hope from the ruling Congress to get a ministerial berth as eight months have passed since the government was formed. "I wanted a ministerial post," he said.

The MLA from Burhanpur said that he is going to meet the top Congress leaders "to discuss the problems of the state."

He said the ministers in the Kamal Nath government "will have to become active in order to fulfill promises they have made to the people."

He further said that the Congress party needs a youth leader as the state unit chief.

