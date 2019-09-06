Pakistani doctors seek Indian visa to visit Kashmir

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Represen­ta­­tives of Pakistani medics have reques­ted the Indian High Commission to provide them visas to visit Kashmir, a media report said on Friday.

"I met the Indian High Commission's First Secre­tary (Economics and Com­merce) Ashish Sharma and handed him an application to issue visas to 21 doctors who want to go to Kashmir so that medical treatment would be provided to Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs..." Vice-Chancellor of University of Health Sciences (UHS) Professor Javed Akram told Dawn news on Thursday.

On August 30, the UHS and Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) had signed a declaration that a multidisciplinary team of doctors would be sent to Kashmir. It was also decided that the team would take the medicines along with it.

Speaking about his meeting with Sharma, Akram said that he had to discuss a number of issues related to mutual cooperation in the health sector.

"The diplomat said that it was not possible to provide a safe corridor. I told him that we are willing to go there at our own risk and will give in writing that we will be responsible in case of any incident or casualty of our team members... We requested him to take up the issue with his government and allow us to enter Kashmir through the Line of Control.

"In case of refusal, we will try to go there without visa," Akram added.