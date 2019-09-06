Home Nation

Pakistani doctors seek Indian visa to visit Kashmir

On August 30, the UHS and Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine had signed a declaration that a multidisciplinary team of doctors would be sent to Kashmir.

Published: 06th September 2019 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Represen­ta­­tives of Pakistani medics have reques­ted the Indian High Commission to provide them visas to visit Kashmir, a media report said on Friday.

"I met the Indian High Commission's First Secre­tary (Economics and Com­merce) Ashish Sharma and handed him an application to issue visas to 21 doctors who want to go to Kashmir so that medical treatment would be provided to Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs..." Vice-Chancellor of University of Health Sciences (UHS) Professor Javed Akram told Dawn news on Thursday.

On August 30, the UHS and Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine (PSIM) had signed a declaration that a multidisciplinary team of doctors would be sent to Kashmir. It was also decided that the team would take the medicines along with it.

Speaking about his meeting with Sharma, Akram said that he had to discuss a number of issues related to mutual cooperation in the health sector.

"The diplomat said that it was not possible to provide a safe corridor. I told him that we are willing to go there at our own risk and will give in writing that we will be responsible in case of any incident or casualty of our team members... We requested him to take up the issue with his government and allow us to enter Kashmir through the Line of Control.

"In case of refusal, we will try to go there without visa," Akram added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan India Kashmir Article 370 Indian visa
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp