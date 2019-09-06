Rajasthan rights panel deems live-in relationships against honour of women, seeks law to stop it

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission (RSHRC) has called to enact a self-controlled law on live-in relationships. Deeming it against the dignity and honour of women, the commission has recommended enacting a new law to take measures to prevent the practice.

Sending a copy of the order to the Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary Home of the state, RSHRC said that the state government can enact a law using its own legislative powers or request Central government to make a law. Pointing out that the sufferer as well as loser in such relationships was usually the woman as she is deemed to be a mistress, it said there is also no provision for the future security of children born from such a relationship.

The chairman of the commission Justice Prakash Tatia said such a practice is spreading filth in the society and there is need to launch a vigilant awareness campaign to keep women away from such relationships. “The common people do not know the difference between a marriage-like relationship and a live-in relationship, and a woman living with a male in a live-in relationship may be deprived of the benefit of the 2005 Act because of her misconception.”

The matter was being considered by the Commission under the Protection of Human Rights Act as it had received numerous suggestions from common people.

The Commission said live-in relationship was endorsed under Domestic Violence Act of 2005 only to the extent of providing safety and security to women but many people have been using it to entrap women in such relationships.