Two Chandigarh cops sacked for taking bribe, another sings to educate public on traffic fines 

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Two Chandigarh Police personnel were dismissed from service for taking a bribe of Rs 1,000 from a man who jumped a red light, while another cop has released a song raising awareness among motorists about the hefty fines they have to shell out for traffic violations under the amended rules.

The Chandigarh Police has dismissed head constable Joginder Singh and constable Sachin Kumar and also started proceedings to register a case against them as they took a bribe from Gurmeet Singh of Rohtak after he jumped a red light at Piccadilly light point in Sector 35. Gurmeet claimed that the two police personnel told him he will have to pay Rs 10,000 for jumping the red light and so he paid Rs 1,000 as bribe to be let off.

Meanwhile, Assistant Sub Inspector Bhupinder Singh who is posted in the traffic wing of Chandigarh Police has urged road users not to violate traffic rules and thus pay massive fines by singing a Punjabi song which was shared by the Chandigarh Police on its Twitter handle.

"Now the new amended motor vehicle act is passed, thus the fines are four to five times higher, if you violate traffic rules then your kitchen budget will be affected, while drunken driving fine is Rs 10,000 and in case of underage driving the parents of the youth will be in trouble,’’ he sings.

In another incident, an Assistant Sub Inspector of Punjab Police was fined Rs 10,000 for talking on the phone while riding his scooter on the Sector 9 and 10 dividing road. As per the advisory of the police, if a cop is caught violating the traffic rules, the fine will be double. Under the amended Motor Vehicles Act, the fine is Rs 5,000 for talking on the phone but being a policeman it was doubled and his licence will also be suspended for three months.

The Chandigarh Traffic Police issued a traffic violation information slip as the offence was noticed after a user posted a photo on the traffic police’s Twitter page urging penal action. The scooter was registered in the name of Gurmeet Singh of Patiala. Moreover, the insurance of the scooter had also expired on June 26.

